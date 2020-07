Bhumi Pednekar's birthday wish is a vaccine for Covid-19 Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:20s - Published 31 seconds ago Bhumi Pednekar's birthday wish is a vaccine for Covid-19 On her 31st birthday on Saturday, actress Bhumi Pednekar said that she wished a vaccine or a solution is found for the novel coronavirus. 0

