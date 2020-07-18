Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disasterous

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing for a wealth tax on billionaires for New York state.

The tax would be used to help those left out by the federal governments coronavirus stimulus.

Sex workers, illegal immigrants, and others would benefit from the billionaires tax.

The NY Post and Partnership for New York City claims AOC's tax would lead to a mass exodus of the state’s wealthiest residents.

“The top 1 percent of earners who currently account for almost 40 percent of state tax revenues are highly mobile.” Partnership said that many rich relocated during the pandemic and could continue working from out of state if the tax was enacted.

The study noted that the coronavirus outbreak caused a temporary exodus of about 5 percent of mostly wealthy city residents.

“If this pattern holds, the tax losses facing the state and city will be extended,” the business group said.

The normally vocal Ocasio-Cortez had no response to the criticism.