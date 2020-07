Vivo X50 Pro: Here's a look at the new 'Gimbal' camera smartphone

We take a look at Vivo X50 Pro, the first smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel Gimbal camera that delivers stable videos and images.

While others have a fixed camera sensor with a moving lens, this one moves the image sensor along with the lens to record stable content.

Priced at Rs 49,990, the smartphone features an AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and a 32-megapixel front camera.