'Students shouldn't have Covid stamp': HRD minister on college exam decision

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal commented on the University Grants Commission to make final examinations in universities compulsory.

During a conversation with Shashi Shekhar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan, Pokhriyal said that students will suffer if they graduate without giving final semester examinations and a 'Covid stamp'.

He also expressed confidence that the states currently opposing the move would see the Centre's logic.

