Mountain lion seen in Las Vegas neighborhood Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:19s - Published 6 minutes ago Mountain lion seen in Las Vegas neighborhood Mountain lion seen in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been captured and released back into the wild. 0

SEEN HANGING OUT NEAR HOMES INSUMMERLIN THIS MORNING.WE'VE RECEIVED SO MANY PICTURESAND VIDEOS OF THE BIG CAT ANDNOW, IT'S TRENDING ONLINE.REPORTER AUSTIN CARTER JOINS USFROM DESERT FOOTHILLS AND ALTA- WHERE THAT LION WAS CAPTURED.THE FIRST CALL CAME IN AROUND 6THIS MORNING.YOU CAN IMAGINE THE STARTLINGSIGHT FOR FOLKS HERE -- WAKINGUP -- AND SEEING AMOUNTAIN LION OUTSIDE.LETS SHOW YOU SOME PICTURES OFTHAT LION -- SENT IN BY SOME OFOUR VIEWERS.YOU CAN SEE IT RESTING THEREBEHIND A NEARBY ELEMENTARYSCHOOL.POLICE SAY THE LION IS ABOUT 70POUNDS.METRO SAYS THE LION WAS NOTAGGRESSIVE -- AND THEY TRIED TOKEEP A CLOSE EYE ON IT UNTILANINAL CONTROL COULD SHOW UP.THEY LOST SIGHT OF THE LIONTHOUGH BEFORE THAT HAPPENED.THEN AROUND 12 -- CREWS WEREABLE TO TRANQUILIZE THAT LIONAND SAFELY REMOVE IT...WE'RE WORKING TO GET MOREDETAILS FROM ANIMAL CONTROL ONTHEIR RESPONSE AND CAPTURE...





