Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China

Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lisa Nandy Lisa Nandy Shadow Foreign Secretary

Nandy: Return to Commons "a complete shambles" [Video]

Nandy: Return to Commons "a complete shambles"

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has criticised the government's decision to return to in-person voting in the House of Commons this week. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Labour leader criticises 'poor Government communication' over localised Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Labour leader criticises 'poor Government communication' over localised Covid-19 restrictions

On a visit to Peterborough, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Governmenthad made the right decision to implement localised coronavirus restrictions,but criticised "poor communication" to get the message across.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave [Video]

Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he fears the Goverment's 'mixed messages' willlead to a second wave of coronavirus infections across the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China [Video]

Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China

As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle signal to China, which has shown unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual Control in recent weeks. Singh said that the Rafale should worry only those who threaten India's territorial integrity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more subtle in his welcome message for the new members of the Indian Air Force. He tweeted in Sanskrit, calling protection of the nation a virtue and duty. Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted, calling the induction of the new jets into the 'vigorous' Air Force a 'game-changer'. The 5 jets which arrived on July 29 are part of the 36 ordered by India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015. The new jets will boost IAF's depleting squadron strength.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

Call assembly session from August 14: Ashok Gehlot govt to Rajasthan governor

 The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday cleared another proposal to be sent to the governor for summoning the assembly, saying the session should begin on August..
IndiaTimes

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to wish your loved ones on Bakrid

 This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has marred the Eid celebrations with most places restricting the congregational prayers because of social distancing guidelines...
DNA
Police welcome sentencing of PC Harper killers [Video]

Police welcome sentencing of PC Harper killers

Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, has welcomed the sentencing of those responsible for killing PC Andrew Harper last year. 19-year old Henry Long was sentenced to 16 years in prison, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both received 13 years in a young offender's institute following the manslaughter conviction. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:37Published
Council urges people to avoid Brighton on hottest day [Video]

Council urges people to avoid Brighton on hottest day

Brighton and Hove City Council have urged people to stay away from the area after expressing concern about the number of visitors on what is the hottest day of the year so far. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published
Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn [Video]

Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the government’s new lockdown measures in northern England but says the communication has been very poor and that ministers must learn from these mistakes. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown [Video]

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this