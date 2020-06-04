Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has criticised the government's decision to return to in-person voting in the House of Commons this week.
On a visit to Peterborough, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Governmenthad made the right decision to implement localised coronavirus restrictions,but criticised "poor communication" to get the message across.
As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle signal to China, which has shown unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual Control in recent weeks. Singh said that the Rafale should worry only those who threaten India's territorial integrity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more subtle in his welcome message for the new members of the Indian Air Force. He tweeted in Sanskrit, calling protection of the nation a virtue and duty. Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted, calling the induction of the new jets into the 'vigorous' Air Force a 'game-changer'. The 5 jets which arrived on July 29 are part of the 36 ordered by India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015. The new jets will boost IAF's depleting squadron strength.
Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, has welcomed the sentencing of those responsible for killing PC Andrew Harper last year. 19-year old Henry Long was sentenced to 16 years in prison, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both received 13 years in a young offender's institute following the manslaughter conviction.
Brighton and Hove City Council have urged people to stay away from the area after expressing concern about the number of visitors on what is the hottest day of the year so far.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the government's new lockdown measures in northern England but says the communication has been very poor and that ministers must learn from these mistakes.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures.