Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival held in Fort Pierce Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival held in Fort Pierce The smell of barbeque was in the air on Sunday at the Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival, held at the Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY. IT'S THE TREASURE COASTRIBS AND WINGS FESTIVAL - HELDAT THE CAUSEWAY COVE MARINA INFORT PIERCE. THE EVENTINCLUDED VENDORS SERVINGPLENTY OF FOOD - AND SHOPPINGFOR THE WHOLE FAMILY.“WE GOT LICENSED IN JANUARY OFTHIS YEAR, SO THIS IS OURFIRST EVENT. BEEN DOING A LOTOF RESEARCH ATTENDING A LOT OFFESTIVALS AND EVENTS IN THEPAST SO JUST VERY EXCITED THATWE WERE ABLE TO COME OUT ANDPROVIDE SOMETHING FOR THECOMMUNITY” THIS YEAR'SFESTIVAL TAKING ON SPECIALSIGNIFIGANCE AS ITS ALSOSERVING AS A PLATFORM FORSMALL BUSINESSES A CHANCE TOREBOUND DURING THE PANDEMIC.TONIGHT A CHANCE OF SHOWERS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast jobless numbers showing improvement



In June, unemployment in Palm Beach County was 10.4 percent as compared to 13.3 percent in May and 14.2 percent in April. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago Plea agreement dropped in St. Lucie County murder case



There was frustration Wednesday for a Treasure Coast family seeking justice after a plea agreement for an accused killer fell apart at the last minute. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago Treasure Coast business owner calls new employee 'one in a million'



A Treasure Coast pest control company has been in business for the last 25 years, but claims a brand new employee has been its best hire to date. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:31 Published 5 days ago