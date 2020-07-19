proctor special graduation

Here's chiefand we have some adm the oneida county sheriff's office.

Here's news channel two's gary liberatore with that story for us.

Tc : 05:14 "enjoy the nice weather but be responsible and protect yourself and protect your pets."

Simple advice...but in this heat, maybe not everyone is always thinking too clearly because of it.

(sheriff rob maciol, (d) oneida county) tc : 07:30 "and heat stroke sets in it can be too late so keep an eye on other people and especially the vulnerable folks whether it's the elderly or other people in your neighborhood or in your family and if there's someone that you haven't heard from and you concerned about their welfare please give us a call that's what we're here for."

According to the c- d-c...when heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 1061f or higher within 10 to 15 minutes...and can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.

The symptoms of heat stroke include: confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech loss of consciousness (coma) hot, dry skin or profuse sweating seizures very high body temperature oneida county sheriff rob maciol says be aware of the signs of other heat-related illness include headache, light headedness, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Sheriff maciol says it's common sense...but never ever forget about a child or a pet in the car, don't leave them behine...either unknowingly or even worse...kknowingly..

..

Tc : 01:50 : "we've actually recorded temperature is in the interior car as high as 180 to 2001.

Depending on the color of the interior of the car."

Some other common sense tips... tc : 04:20 "today is probably not the day to do to strenuous work outside, if you are going to be outside make sure you dressed with loosefitting clothing so your body can sweat properly, make sure that you're hydrated, drink lots of fluids."

And finally wear sunscreen even if you are going to be out for 15 minutes.... tc : 04:47 "severe sunburn can occur on a day like today and you may not realize it until it's too late."

