SUB and Dari Mart collaborate to provide free ice cream for a cause

Break day, and what better way to celebrate than a free scoop of ice cream !!
Community members filled the bob keefer center parking lot today to get their hands on some.
It was a drive thru style event put on by the springfield utility board and dari mart -- for their "taste of summer" campaign.
"we're encouraging people to go to their local dari mart and if you buy a half gallon of either the strawberries and cream or blueberry cheesecake since its red, white and blue for july, dari-mart will donate 1 dollar to project share which is our energy share program.
It helps not only low income people but people who have been affected by ovid-19 with job loss."
Whether you got a free scoop or bought a half gallon to save for later -- it was brought directy to your car -- to help limit exposure as much as possible.
This campaign has already raised*thousands of dollars
