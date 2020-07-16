Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:40s - Published
The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News

The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News

The Colombian Declaration of Independence refers to the events of July 20, 1810, in Santa Fe de Bogota, in the Spanish colonial Viceroyalty of New Granada.

They resulted in the establishment of a Junta de Santa Fe that day.

Colombia's national day and marks the start of the movement to independence from Spain in 1810.

King Abdullah of Jordan was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian nationalist.

He was assassinated at the entrance to the El Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

His assailant, who was shot dead by the bodyguard, was an Arab who had been a member of a military force associated with the ex-Mufti of Jerusalem.

The Apollo 11 astronauts made history when the first man landed on the moon by the United States and Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the Moon leaving the first human footprints in its dusty soil.

They raised their nation's flag and talked to their President on earth 240,000 miles away, and the famous words "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." was seen and heard by people around the globe.

NASA's Viking 1 made the first truly successful landing on Mars.

The Soviet Mars 3 lander claimed a technical first with a survivable landing in 1971, but contact was lost seconds after it touched down.

Both NASA Viking missions used a combination of orbiter and lander to explore Mars in unprecedented detail.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rachella0605

anneyo(treasuredebut???)🇵🇭 RT @RUT0NIVERSE: [TRANS] a fan shared a theory on weibo 12 people who actually landed on the moon - Treasure has 12 members 1969.7.20 dat… 36 seconds ago

NovoaBran

@ Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot… https://t.co/3TmlcQYasJ 1 minute ago

whoyeah57

Ιούλιος Καίσαρας RT @earthshakerph: #Throwback Hours before the US "conquered" the Moon, the Philippines "conquered" the Universe! Hours before Apollo 11… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Adolf Hitler published Mein Kampf and other historical events on 18th July | Oneindia News [Video]

Adolf Hitler published Mein Kampf and other historical events on 18th July | Oneindia News

On July 18, 1536, the English Parliament passed the law titled “An Act Extinguishing the authority of the bishop of Rome. This was in fact one of a series of laws which had been passed during the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
Harvard observatory took the first photograph of a star and other important events in history [Video]

Harvard observatory took the first photograph of a star and other important events in history

The first photograph of a star was taken on this day in 1850 at the Harvard Observatory. The star photographed was Vega in the Lyra constellation, the 2nd brightest star in the Northern Hemisphere. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Chris Broussard: George “Iceman” Gervin, "one of greatest scorers in NBA history” [Video]

Chris Broussard: George “Iceman” Gervin, "one of greatest scorers in NBA history”

“Gervin was the first guard in history to lead the NBA in scoring three consecutive years. The man was a walking bucket.” Chris Broussard shares why you kids just don’t know how good George..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:14Published