The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News

The Colombian Declaration of Independence refers to the events of July 20, 1810, in Santa Fe de Bogota, in the Spanish colonial Viceroyalty of New Granada.

They resulted in the establishment of a Junta de Santa Fe that day.

Colombia's national day and marks the start of the movement to independence from Spain in 1810.

King Abdullah of Jordan was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian nationalist.

He was assassinated at the entrance to the El Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

His assailant, who was shot dead by the bodyguard, was an Arab who had been a member of a military force associated with the ex-Mufti of Jerusalem.

The Apollo 11 astronauts made history when the first man landed on the moon by the United States and Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the Moon leaving the first human footprints in its dusty soil.

They raised their nation's flag and talked to their President on earth 240,000 miles away, and the famous words "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." was seen and heard by people around the globe.

NASA's Viking 1 made the first truly successful landing on Mars.

The Soviet Mars 3 lander claimed a technical first with a survivable landing in 1971, but contact was lost seconds after it touched down.

Both NASA Viking missions used a combination of orbiter and lander to explore Mars in unprecedented detail.