Primary voter registration deadline: July 20th

THE VOTERREGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR THEAUGUST PRIMARY IS TOMORROW...ANDWE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT YOURVOTE IS COUNTED.

FOX 4’S MIANAMASSEY SPEAKING TO LOCAL EXPERTSABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTINGTO THE POLLS.(01-11)(31-38)Elections don’t only end up inthe results because ofindividuals who voted but alsothose who don’t vote, so everyvote truly does count when youhave elections" Trish Robertson,CC Public Relations OfficerTRISH ROBERTSON OF THE COLLIERCOUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONSSAYS THE UPCOMING PRIMARY ISSUPER IMPORTANT TO DETERMININGTHE FUTURE OF OUR COMMUNITIETHE DEADLINE TO REGISTER ISTOMORROW, JULY 20T"we have county commission raceson the primary, state houserepresentatives, city councilraces, and the mayor on theirtoo" TOMMY DOYLE// Lee CountySupervisor of ElectionsTOMMY DOYLE OF THE LEE COUNTYSUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONSEMPHASIZING THE ROLE YOU PLAY INMAKING A DIFFERENCE" these are the individuals whoare representing you on a locallevel and not only in yourcommunity but when it comes toup in washington" TrishRobertson, CC Public RelationsOfficerHERE IS A LIST OF PEOPLE ALREADYREGISTERED TO VOTE IN OUR AREAOVER 466 THOUSAND REGISTERED INLEE COUNTYNEARLY 216 THOUSAND IN COLLI18 THOUSAND IN HENDREYAND OVER 147 THOUSAND INCHARLOTTE COUNTY"we encourage individuals tocast a ballot, what’s the harmin not voting?" Trish Robertson,CC Public Relations OfficerAMID THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MANOW UTILIZING THE OPTION TO VOMY MAIL TO AVOID LONG WAIT TIMESAND CROWED POLLING PLACES"highly suggest voting by mail,request your ballot and its aninsurance policy" TOMMY DOYLE//Lee County Supervisor ofElectionsTAAGAIN THE DEADLINE TO REGISTERFOR THE UPCOMING PRIMARYELECTION IS TOMORROWHEAD TO YOUR LOCAL ELECTIONSOFFICE OR REGISTER ONL