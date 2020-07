Monday deadline for voter registration for primary election

IN NOVEMBER.

TIME'S RUNNING OUT IF YOU WANT TO CHOOSE YOUR PARTY'S CANDIDATE FOR A WIDE RANGE OF RACES IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

THAT ELECTION ISMONTHS AWAY BUT THE PRIMARY ISAUGUST 4TH.

AND IF YOU WANT TOVOTE IN THAT ONE YOU ONLY HAVEUNTIL MONDAY TO REGISTER TOVOTE.

PIMA COUNTY RECORDER F. ANN RODRIGUEZ SAYS

ANN RODRIGUEZ SAYSHER OFFICE HAS MADE IT EASY TOREGISTER BY THE MONDAYDEADLINE WITH EASY OPTIONSON-LINE THROUGH SERVICEARIZONA, OR THE RECORDER'SWEBSITE---OR IN PERSON.

ON MONDAY, THE DOWNTOWN RECORDERS OFFICE IN THE EAST SIDE OPPOSITE BROADWAY AND KOLB WE'RE GOING TO BE OPEN TILL 7PM SO PEOPLE WANT TO DROP THEM OFF AND COME IN, OR WE'LL HAVE OUR PHONE LINES ALSO OPEN TO HELP CITIZENS OUT THERE.

MONDAY IS THE PRIMARY DEADLINE---REGISTRATION FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION ENDS IN EARLY OCTOBER.

TO HELP ENCOURAGEVOTING AND MAINTAIN VIRUSPROTECTION, GOVERNOR DOUGDUCEY AND SECRETARY OF STATEKATIE HOBBS HAVE PUT NINEMILLION DOLLARS TOWARDS MOREVOTE BY MAIL EFFORTS, MORESECURE BALLOT DROP OFF SITES,MORE POLL WORKERS AND MOREANTI VIRUS PROTECTION LIKEGLOVES, MASKS, AND HANDSANITIZER.

RODRIGUEZ SAYS PIMACOUNTY'S SHARE WILL BE ABOUT660 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

IF YOUASKED FOR A MAIL PRIMARYBALLOT, THEY WILL START GOINGOUT THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.THE ENVELOPE IS BRIGHT GREENTO MAKE IT EASIER TO SPOT.THERE'S A PLACE TO SIGN WHEREYOU SWEAR THAT'S REALLY YOURVOTE AND A BLANK FOR A PHONENUMBER TO HELP VERIFY ASIGNATURE THAT DOES NOT SEEMTO MATCH WHAT'S ON FILE.

WE'RE NOT PUTTING THE PHONE NUMBER IN OUR DATABASE YOU'LL BE GETTING TEXTS FROM A CANDIDATE OR POLITICAL GROUPS, IT'S JUST SO WE CAN CONTACT YOU IF WE HAVE A PROBLEM WITH IT." RODRIGUEZ SAYS HER WEBSITE LETS YOU TRACK YOUR BALLOT SO YOU CAN HAVE CONFIDENCE IT WAS COUNTED. CRAIG SMITH, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE

