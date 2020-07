Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge 5 minutes ago Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:50s - Published Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge Federal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story. 0

