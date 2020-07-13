This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas .

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Fay weakens over eastern New York Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said. Fred Katayama reports.

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

The NFL's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name..

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

