Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Esther Salas American judge
Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther SalasAn attacker dressed as a FedEx driver is sought after the shooting at the home of judge Esther Salas.
BBC News
FedEx American freight and package delivery company
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logoThe NFL's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name..
WorldNews
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
Fay weakens over eastern New York
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources