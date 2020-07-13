Global  
 

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband
Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas

 An attacker dressed as a FedEx driver is sought after the shooting at the home of judge Esther Salas.
BBC News

Esther Salas: Federal judge's son killed and husband wounded in gun attack at home

Attacker came dressed as delivery man before opening fire
Independent - Published

News24.com | Guman kills son of US judge in attack at her home

A gunman disguised as a FedEx delivery driver has shot and killed the son of a US federal judge and...
News24 - Published


