Here’s what we know about Idaho’s 14,025 confirmed coronavirus cases (July 19) Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:55s - Published 10 minutes ago Here’s what we know about Idaho’s 14,025 confirmed coronavirus cases (July 19) We are tracking Idaho's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PERSPECTIVE ONTHE COVID-19PANDEMIC AND HOWIDAHO IS FAIRING.THE STATE -- NOWREPORTING NEARLY15-THOUSANDCASES.TODAY ALONE THEREWERE 571 REPORTEDNEW CASES... BUTNO ADDITIONALDEATHS.WHILE CASES DIDNOT RISE ABOVE 600TODAY... THEY DID INTHE SECOND HALFOF LAST WEEK.AS FAR AS DEATHSGO... THE STATE ISREPORTING THAT 119IDAHOANS HAVE DIEDFROMCOMPLICATIONS OFTHE DISEASE.WHILE HEALTHOFFICIALS ESTIMATEWE ARE STILL A LONGWAY FROM AVACCINE... REALLYTHE ONLY WAY TOSLOW THE SPREAD...IS BY SOCIALDISTANCING...AVOIDING PEOPLEWHO MAY BE SICK...AND WEARING AMASK.IN ADA COUNTY...MASKS ARE AREQUIREMENT IF YOUARE GOING TO BEOUT IN PUBLIC.A DOCUMENTPREPARED FOR THEWHITE HOUSECORONAVIRUS TASKFORCE... SUGGESTSMORE THAN A DOZENSTATES... SHOULDREVERT TO MORESTRINGENTPROTECTIVEMEASURES.IDAHO IS ON THATLIST.







