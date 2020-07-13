Uma Bharti hits back at Sharad Pawar over his Ram Temple remark

|
Sharad Pawar Indian politician
Sharad Pawar's statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi, says Uma BhartiReacting on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that some people think coronavirus can be eradicated by building a temple, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said..
IndiaTimes
Some people think coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple: NCP chief Sharad Pawar"The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," said the NCP chief
DNA
Uma Bharti Indian politician
People disenchanted as Congress ran MP govt like business: ScindiaCongressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said people of Madhya Pradesh are disenchanted with his former party as it ran its 15..
IndiaTimes
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Shiv Sena removed roadblocks in Ram temple construction: Sanjay RautTalking to reporters, Raut said Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray always visits Ayodhya and the ties between the party and the..
IndiaTimes
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya terms August 5 as historic day for Ram Temple, Jammu and Kashmir
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
New Haryana BJP chief, OP Dhankar interacts with party workers in Jhajjar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Nationalist Congress Party Political party in India
Backed BJP in 2014 to keep Sena away from it: PawarTargeting BJP in the wake of trouble in the Congress government in Rajasthan, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said ‘Operation Lotus’ was aimed at destabilising..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
Medical workers in Colombia calling for a full lockdown
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
