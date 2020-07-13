Uma Bharti hits back at Sharad Pawar over his Ram Temple remark

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?



At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective equipment. Now, CNN reports there is unanimous agreement among all public health experts that Americans should be wearing masks in public after all.

