Uma Bharti hits back at Sharad Pawar over his Ram Temple remark
Bharatiya Janata Party's vice president Uma Bharti has fired a verbal attack on NCP leader Sharad Pawar's recent remark on Ram Temple.

Hitting back at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remark of building a temple will eradicate Corona; Bharti said, "This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi".

