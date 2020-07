More stores to require masks starting Monday

Walgreens and Walmart are among the stores requiring customers to wear a face mask.

Four local photographers are taking free headshots for people who are unemployed amid the pandemic.

GOOD MORNINGJASMINE.JULIE, FROM GROCERIES TOPHARMACIES, JUST LIKE RIGHTHERE AT WALGREENS, FACE MASKSARE NO LONGER AN OPTION BUT AREQUIREMENT IN ORDER TO SHOP.AND MORE ORDERS COULD SOON BECOMING RIGHT HERE IN OHIO.HERE'S THE LIST.

ALONG WITHWALGREENS, KOHL'S, WALMART,CVS, SAM'S CLUBS, LOWE'S ANDTARGET ARE ALL MAKING FACEMASKS A MUST.GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE SAYS HE'SCONSIDERING A STATEWIDE ORDEROF WEARING FACE MASKS INPUBLIC.

RIGHT NOW, THERE ARE19 COUNTIES IN OHIO WHICH ISABOUT 60 PERCENT OF THE STATE.DEWINE SAYS THE INCREASE ISOCCURRING IN BARS, CHURCHESAND FROM PEOPLE TRAVELING OUTOF STATE BUT SAYS MOSTLY IT'SCASUAL SETTINGS WITH 20 PLUSPEOPLE THAT ARE THE MOSTPROBLEMATIC.

THE GOVERNOR SAYSEVEN THOUGH WE'VE DOUBLED INTESTING OVER THE PAST FIVEWEEKS, WE STILL NEED MORE ASHE CALLS FOR PEOPLE TO TAKETHIS SERIOUSLY."We're going the wrong way.We're at a crucial time and sothis week you may see a lotmore countieunder that maskrequirement.

So we certainlywould not rule out goingstatewide.

We're certainlylooking at that."KROGER AND HOME DEPOT WILLALSO BE MANDATING FACE MASKSSTARTING ON WEDNESDAY.

