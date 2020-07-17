Reggie Fils-Aime Joins Rogue Games

The Los Angeles -based publisher mainly focuses on releasing small and medium-sized indie games for PCs and mobile devices.

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.

An auction of Disneyland souvenirs, signage and other memorabilia comes as the original theme park remains closed on its 65th birthday. More than 1,000 items are..

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Los Angeles' mayor says the city may shut down again. The Bahamas is now closed to U.S. travelers.