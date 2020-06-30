Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man 3' will finish filming in February 2021
Tom Holland has revealed that 'Spider-Man 3' is scheduled to wrap filming in February.
Nawruz Ombai RT @TheSauceKe: Tom Holland says Spider-Man 3 will wrap in February https://t.co/v5uaaqjcmx 2 days ago
The Sauce Tom Holland says Spider-Man 3 will wrap in February https://t.co/v5uaaqjcmx 2 days ago
MCU Initiative Tom Holland says that filming for #SpiderMan3 will finish in February https://t.co/mkZWlCRvJS 5 days ago
Nolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan DrakeNolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan Drake The popular video game series ‘Uncharted’ is getting a live-action film adaption, which is expected to be released..
Tom Holland was told to watch original Star Wars movies after blunderTom Holland was jokingly scolded when he confessed he had never seen the original Star Wars trilogy.
Russo brothers were 'stunned' by Tom Holland's Star Wars confessionJoe and Anthony Russo admit they were left "stunned" after Tom Holland told them he had not seen the original trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies.