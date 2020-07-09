Nolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan Drake

Nolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan Drake The popular video game series ‘Uncharted’ is getting a live-action film adaption, which is expected to be released in 2021, with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ star Tom Holland playing a younger version of the main character Nathan Drake.

Now Nolan North, who voices Nathan Drake in the games, has revealed who he thinks should have been cast if they were doing “a 1:1 [adaptation]” instead.

The star revealed that he thinks actor Chris Pine would have been the perfect choice.

He apparently told the ‘Wonder Woman’ star this when they met on the set of ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’.

