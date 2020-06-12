Global  
 

A GoPro For Beetles: Researchers Create A Robotic Camera Backpack For Insects
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a tiny wireless steerable camera so small it can ride aboard an insect.

The camera, which streams video to a smartphone, sits on a mechanical arm that pivots 60 degrees.

This allows a viewer to capture a high-resolution, panoramic shot or track a moving object while expending a minimal amount of energy.

To demonstrate the versatility of this system, which weighs about 250 milligrams, the team mounted it on top of live beetles and insect-sized robots.

However, don't worry, the beetles lived for at least a year after the experiment ended.

