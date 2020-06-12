A GoPro for beetles: Researchers create a robotic camera backpack for insects

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of Washington Public research university in Seattle, Washington, United States
World's population likely to shrink after 50 years(CNN)The world's population is likely to peak at 9.7 billion in 2064, and then decline to about 8.8 billion by the end of the century, as women get better access..
WorldNews
COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
U.S. virus hotspots reopen as second wave looms
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:10Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources