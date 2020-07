Tiny 'GoPro for Beetles' Gives First-Person View of a Bug's Life Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:20s - Published 2 days ago Tiny 'GoPro for Beetles' Gives First-Person View of a Bug's Life University of Washington researchers developed a wireless, steerable camera that can attach to the back of an insect or an insect-sized robot. 0

