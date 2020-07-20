This is the heartwarming story of a dog that was adopted after it was found in the woods near Fort McMurray, Alberta with both its back legs broken.

Dog adopted after being found in Canadian woods with two broken legs

This is the heartwarming story of a dog that was adopted after it was found in the woods near Fort McMurray, Alberta with both its back legs broken.

Footage from before and after its adoption show - the now named Willow - hobbling along a road where the filmer, Graham Whatmough, initially found the pooch and thought she was malnourished.

After taking her to the vet it was confirmed both her rear femurs were broken meaning she was an inch shorter than she should be.

After a lot of recovery Willow is seen running along with Whatmough like any other dog would do.

Whatmough said: "When I took her to the vet I found that both of her rear femurs were badly broken and beginning to set about an inch shorter than they should be.

"I adopted her and after lots of stretching and exercise here Willow is today."