Sir Keir Starmer stresses importance of childcare on Coventry school visit

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
China: Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose human rights sanctions'What we have argued for is sanctions in this country against Chinese officials who have been involved in human rights abuses' says Labour leader
Independent
Keir Starmer says government putting parents in 'impossible position' by ordering workers back to offices without summer childcareBoris Johnson has lifted work from home guidance as of 1 August
Independent
Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement
Coventry City and metropolitan borough in England
Third murder charge after Coventry garage stabbingPavandeep Daudher, 19, died from a stab wound to his thigh in March.
BBC News
Tackling gangs as fears of post-lockdown 'madness'Joseph Squire, a former criminal, mentors young people in Coventry to steer them away from crime.
BBC News
Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season
Protesters block M6 near Coventry
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
'British Parliament Panel's link with Islamabad established': Ruchi Ghanashyam, ex-envoy to UKThe British Parliamentary panel led by Labour MP Debbie Abraham had visited Pakistan and PoK in February this year.
DNA
Ten 'Nightingale courts' launched to tackle coronavirus lockdown backlogLawyers and Labour MPs call for government to 'do much more' to reduce delays
Independent
Pak paid Rs 30 lakh to British parliamentary group to visit PoK, spread false narrative about Indian forces in J&KThe group who visited the POK was Labour MP Debbie Abrahams. It is to be noted that she was denied into the country due to her expired e-visa.
DNA
Labour calls for sanctions on Chinese officials over Uighur repressionShadow foreign secretary also says party 'got it wrong' on Russia
Independent
