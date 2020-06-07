Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer stresses importance of childcare on Coventry school visit
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Whitmore Park Primary School in Coventry as he calls for the Government to support parents returning to work over the school holidays.

He also discusses recent events in China.

