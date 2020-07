Deepika-SRK to reunite, Vicky Kaushal to do a comedy film

The entertainment quotient might have gone down due to the lockdown but Bollywood is preparing to be back with a bang.

Farhan Akhtar announced that Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi will release in 2021 and also shared the first look.

On the other hand, YRF might reunite Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a film under its banner.

It may also give Vicky Kaushal his first comedy film.

Check out all the biggest news of Bollywood in today's Daily Punch