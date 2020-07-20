Woman gets body shamed at the beach for wearing a bikini … to the beach

A woman was having a relaxing weekend at upstate New York’s Freedom Lake, .when a mother came up to her and admonished her for wearing a bikini.The bikini-clad woman, who goes by Aurea on TikTok, recorded the altercation, which has over 3 million views.“See those two little boys over there?” the mother says to Aurea.
“Those are my boys and they’re staring at your a**, which is hanging out”.According to the New York Post, Aurea confirmed with park workers that there was no rule at the lake that deemed her bathing suit unacceptable.however, there are rules about wearing a face mask, which the mother who approached Aurea was not wearing.For the most part, commenters on TikTok sided with Aurea.“Why is it always the girls fault?
Teach the boys some respect,” one person wrote