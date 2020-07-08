Sisterhood of the traveling wine

The group started in New York after the quarantine began at the end of March.

Since then, it has spread into 21 states and Puerto Rico.

The purpose of the group is random acts of kindness and spreading cheer to strangers and friends and expecting nothing in return.

"I was inspired by my hometown in western New York," explained Carolina's chapter founder Cara Rindell.

"I thought we needed this here in the Carolinas, just spreading cheer and happiness to others expecting nothing in return during a time when we so badly need it.

We deliver wine, beer, chocolate randomly, and anonymously to your neighbors or somebody in the community on our address list.