Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sisterhood of the traveling wine
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Sisterhood of the traveling wine

Sisterhood of the traveling wine

The group started in New York after the quarantine began at the end of March.

Since then, it has spread into 21 states and Puerto Rico.

The purpose of the group is random acts of kindness and spreading cheer to strangers and friends and expecting nothing in return.

"I was inspired by my hometown in western New York," explained Carolina's chapter founder Cara Rindell.

"I thought we needed this here in the Carolinas, just spreading cheer and happiness to others expecting nothing in return during a time when we so badly need it.

We deliver wine, beer, chocolate randomly, and anonymously to your neighbors or somebody in the community on our address list.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Sisterhood of the traveling wine instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mysterious “Wine Fairies” Are Leaving Booze For Strangers [Video]

Mysterious “Wine Fairies” Are Leaving Booze For Strangers

A group calling themselves ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine” is leaving mysterious gifts of wine, cheer and treats for strangers and neighbors across the country.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:04Published
‘Wine Fairies’ are spreading booze, treats and good cheer across the US [Video]

‘Wine Fairies’ are spreading booze, treats and good cheer across the US

Mysterious groups of do-gooders known as 'Wine Fairies' are spreading booze, treats and good cheer across America. The 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine' leave bottles on the doorsteps of strangers,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published