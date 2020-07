Mullins: I didn't see Pearson sacking coming Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:25s - Published 7 minutes ago Mullins: I didn't see Pearson sacking coming Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins tells Sky Sports News he did not see Nigel Pearson's sacking coming and only found out he was taking temporary charge on Sunday afternoon. 0

