WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why it shouldn't always be the go to in home theater setups; Riley Winn discusses what its going to take to get humans to Mars; Senior Editor Caleb Denison talks about the streaming wars and the contract fued between Roku, Amazon, HBO Max and Peacock; In the news: Disney cuts ad spend on Facebook and Instagram joining the 'Stop Hate For Profit' boycott; Trump ups his anti-China rhetoric in a new ban TikTok ad; A COVID-19 vaccine trial conducted by Oxford University showed promising results in creating an immune response, but not immunity; The Samsung Unpacked event on August 5th will feature 5 new devices; OnePlus will be announcing a set of true wireless earbuds tomororow - priced below $100; and SpaceX will be launching a Falcon 9 rocket today carring a South Korean military satellite.

