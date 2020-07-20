Global  
 

Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News
Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday night.
Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter [Video]

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe has revealed a bizarre encounter with Kanye West when the rapper got angry with his pal for mixing up the words to his new song.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:17Published
Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally [Video]

Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally

Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event [Video]

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event

Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of topics ranging from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. West also spoke against historical figure Harriet Tubman, the conductor of the Underground Railroad. He says Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:57Published

ShowBiz Minute: West, Heard, Beyonce

 Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally; Amber Heard testifying in London at the libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun newspaper;..
USATODAY.com

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion [Video]

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion

Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to." "She stood up, and she protected that child.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter [Video]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

US election 2020: Kanye West breaks down in tears at rally

 Kanye West cried as he told a rally in South Carolina that his father had wanted to abort him.
BBC News

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally [Video]

Kanye West in tears during abortion revelation at campaign rally

Kanye West cried as he admitted he and Kim Kardashian West had considered aborting their first child, North West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published