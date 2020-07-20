Global  
 

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant
Nicki Minaj is pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty. The 37-year-old rapper...
BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy W/ Jaw-Dropping Baby Bump Reveal – “Preggers” New York rap superstar Nicki Minaj is officially expecting. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to...
Nicki Minaj's intent to become a mom has finally come to fruition, 'cause she's confirming what a lot...
(CNN) First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage. On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty..

Nicki Minaj posted pictures of her pregnant belly on Monday morning (July 20), using the simple hashtag "#Preggers."

