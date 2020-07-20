Proper disposal of toxic hand sanitizer

As the FDA releases more brands of hand sanitizers that could contain toxic chemicals, people are looking into proper disposal.

Adding to the list of hand sanitizers that contain wood alcohol.... which is toxic.

But before you dump it or toss it.... the oneida herkimer solid waste authority says there is a proper way to dispose of this.

25:36-25:48 "its something that we do not want you dumping down the drain.

It is something we will take at our household hazardous waste facility but it is ok to place in your regular garbage not in the recycling bin under any circumstances.

The full list of hand sanitizers containing wood alcohol can be found on our website at wktv.com an update