Savannah Guthrie Will Be Looking Better Very Soon. Literally

Very soon, Savannah Guthrie should be seeing the world more clearly.

Literally.

During Monday's broadcast, the 'Today' co-host revealed she was going to have eye surgery to remove cataracts.

According to CNN, Guthrie's retina detached after her son threw a train that hit her in the eye.

Cataracts often follow retina reattachment surgery.

Guthrie said that while it's been months since her initial surgery, she's 'excited' about resolving the problem and improving her vision.