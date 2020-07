The State Attorney's Office confirms the case is now being given another review.

Area animal advocates say there is new hope for potential criminal charges in a Fort Pierce animal cruelty case.

New review in animal cruelty case leading to death of dog in Fort Pierce

WE FIRST TOLD YOU ABOUT THISDOG..

NAMED "BOO" HE WAS SOBADLY NEGLECTED AND INJURED -HE HAD TO BE EUTHANIZED.

BUTHIS OWNER- WAS NEVERCRIMINALLY CHARGED.

NOW- WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MEGHANMCROBERTS LEARNEDEXCLUSIVELY-- THE CASE ISGETTING NEW ATTENTION.<< THE ASSISTANT STATEATTORNEY ON THE CASE SAID IN ALETTER SIX MONTHS AGO THATTHERE JUST WASNEVIDENCE TO ARREST BOOFOR CRUELTY.

BUT THE STATEATTORNEYFOR ME TONIGHT- THE CASE ISBACK UNDER REVIEW.

FORT PIERCEPOLICE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGEFROM DECEMBER& SHOWS THEMOMENT INVESTIGATORS FIRST MET“BO” A DOG, INFESTED WITHANTS AND FLEAS, EMACIATED, ANDSTUCK WEARING A HEAVY CHAINCOLLAR THAT HAD EMBEDDED INTOHIS NECK, CAUSING A HORRIBLEINFECTION.

(NATS?) BOO- WASTAKEN AWAY BY ANIMAL CONTROLAND WAS SO SICK- HE HAD TO BEEUTHANIZED.

THE OWNER TOPOLICE BOO HAD BEEN MISSINGBUT WAS RETURNED TO HIM SIXDAYS PRIOR TO SOMEONE CALLING911.

DURING THAT TIME - THEOWNER DID NOT TAKE THE DOG TOA VET OR CALL FOR HELP.“IFYOUKNOWINGLY, THEN YOUINTENTIONALLY DID SOMETHINGWRONG” DEB DARINO- ASTATEWIDE ANIMAL ADVOCATE&AMONG THOSE SHOCKED THE OWNERWASNSHE SAW BOOFACEBOOK.

00:05:20:01 "IT WASJUST THE SWEETEST FACE AND ITHOUGHT HOW CAN ANYBODY BE SOCRUEL TO AN ANIMAL AND NOT GETPUNISHED FOR IT” DARINO IS NOSTRANGER TO ANIMAL CRUELTY&SHE LED THE DRIVE TO PASSPONCENAMED AFTER A PUPPY BEATEN TODEATH IN 2017.

PONCEGIVES THE COURTS MORE POWER TOIMPOSE STRICTER ANIMAL CRUELTYPUNISHMENTS, AND KEEP ABUSERSFROM OWNING ANIMALS AGAIN.00:06:33:07“SINCE PONCELAW, I SEE A LOT OF CASESBEING PROSECUTED THE WAY THEYSHOULD BE” BUT NOW- USING HERVOICE TO SHARE BOOONE SHE FEELS COULD HAVE BEENPROSECUTED UNDER PONCE'S LAW.00:07:14:06“ITHREE CASES OVER THE PASTYEAR.

BOOS IS ONE OF THEMWHERE JUSTICE WAS NOT SERVEDWHEN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN” SHEHAS ALSO REACHED OUT TO THESTATE ATTORNEYS OFFICE AND ISCELEBRATING THEIR DECISION TOGIVE THE CASE A SECOND LOOK.00:12:43:01“SO, SO HAPPY THATTHEYTHAT THEY CARE.

THAT THEYGOING TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK”THE OWNER OF BOO HOWEVER WASFINED AND GIVEN CIVIL ANIMALCRUELTY CITATIONS.

WE'VE ALSOREACHED OUT TO THE STATEATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR MOREINFO ABOUT WHAT PROMPTED THENEW REVIEW.

