CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon

Lalji Tandon: A BJP veteran who dominated Uttar Pradesh political landscapeA seasoned politician, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had a dominating presence in Uttar Pradesh where he served as cabinet minister and was elected to the..
IndiaTimes
Tandon always inspired us to follow path of goodness: ChouhanMadhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the death of state governor Lalji Tandon, saying he will always be remembered for his..
IndiaTimes
MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes awayMadhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, had been undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital since June 11. Tandon was admitted..
IndiaTimes
Lockdown extended in parts of Lucknow till July 24 over rising COVID cases
Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officialsStressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked..
IndiaTimes
CM Yogi flags off buses to connect several districts
