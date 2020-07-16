Global  
 

CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon
CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon

Madhaya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon's dead body was brought to BJP office in Lucknow.

He passed away at the age of 85 on July 21.

His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last respects to him.

MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on July 21 at the age of 85. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "anguished" by his demise. He took to Twitter and said, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

