Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago Mayor Tells President Trump City Does Not Need Federal Officers
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Chicago Mayor Tells President Trump City Does Not Need Federal Officers

Chicago Mayor Tells President Trump City Does Not Need Federal Officers

The Trump administration is planning to send federal agents to Chicago, and the White House plan sparked protests downtown Monday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mayor: Trump could help stem flow of Chicago guns

Chicago's mayor says if President Trump is sincere about wanting to halt violence in her city, then...
USATODAY.com - Published

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — The war of words between Chicago’s mayor and President Donald Trump escalated...
Seattle Times - Published

Portland mayor demands Trump remove federal agents from the city following detentions

The mayor of Portland, Ore., demanded Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump remove militarized...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters Rally Against Plan To Bring Federal Agents To Chicago [Video]

Protesters Rally Against Plan To Bring Federal Agents To Chicago

Multiple rallies and marches were held in the downtown area Monday amid news that President Donald Trump plans to send 175 federal troops to Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:41Published
President Trump planning to send federal agents to Chicago this week [Video]

President Trump planning to send federal agents to Chicago this week

Dozens of protesters spoke out Monday against the Trump administration’s reported plan to send Homeland Security agents in to crack down on violent crime in Chicago.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:15Published
Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago [Video]

Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago

The Trump administration plans to send 175 federal agents to Chicago this week, as federal agents continue clamping down on protesters in Portland, Oregon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:32Published