Chicago Mayor Tells President Trump City Does Not Need Federal Officers
The Trump administration is planning to send federal agents to Chicago, and the White House plan sparked protests downtown Monday night.
Protesters Rally Against Plan To Bring Federal Agents To ChicagoMultiple rallies and marches were held in the downtown area Monday amid news that President Donald Trump plans to send 175 federal troops to Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
President Trump planning to send federal agents to Chicago this weekDozens of protesters spoke out Monday against the Trump administration’s reported plan to send Homeland Security agents in to crack down on violent crime in Chicago.
Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To ChicagoThe Trump administration plans to send 175 federal agents to Chicago this week, as federal agents continue clamping down on protesters in Portland, Oregon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.