Moyes 'amazed' by Pearson's departure Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 minute ago Moyes 'amazed' by Pearson's departure David Moyes says Nigel Pearson should have been a contender for manager of the year rather than being sacked by Watford. 0

