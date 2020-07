1.3 Million More File for Unemployment: Unemployment Still at Historic High Levels

Alicia Nieves shows us where jobs are rebounding and the new concerns moving forward.

LISTED THERE ON YOUR SCREEN.ANOTHER ONE POINT THREE MILLIONPEOPLE FILED NEW UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMSLAST WEEK... BUT THERE AREINDUSTRIES WHERE JOBS AREREBOUNDING.ALICIA NIEVES SHOWS US WHERE...AND HAS MORE ON THE NEW CONCERNSMOVING FORWARD.THERE'S BEEN A SIGNIFICANTBOUNCE BACK IN THE U.S. JOBMARKET ACCORDING TO THE BUREAUOF LABORSTATISTIC LATEST MONTHLYUNEMPLOYMENT REPORT.4.8 MILLION PEOPLE WERE ABLE TOGO BACK TO WORK IN JUNE.BUSINESSES IN "HOSPITALITY ANDLEISURE", "FOOD SERVICES AND DRINKING", AND RETAILWERE ABLE TO DO THE MOSTRE-HIRING."THE JOB MARKET BOUNCED BACKPRETTY STRONGLY IN JUNE, BUT WEHAVE TO KEEP EVERYTHING INTOPERSPECTIVE."RYAN SWEET IS AN ECONOMIST WITHMOODY'S ANALYTICS"LOOKING AT WHERE WE WERE PRIORTO THE CORONAVIRUS WE ARE STILLDOWN ROUGHLY 15 MILLIONJOBS.

THAT IS AN ENORMOUS HOLE."ECONOMISTS, LIKE SWEET, SAY THEJOB REBOUND SEEN IN JUNE ISLIKELY OVER.HE THINK WE'LL SEE A LULL WHENJULY NUMBERS COME OUT NEXT MONTH"THE LULL, IT IS UNCLEAR HOWLONG THAT WILL LAST.

WE AREHOPING UNTIL THE END OF THISYEAR."HOPING .

BECAUSE CORONAVIRUSCASES CONTINUE TO SURGE ."THERE'S A POSSIBILITY WEACTUALLY SEE A DECLINE INEMPLOYMENT."COMPANIES LIKE UNITED AIRLINEAND AMERICAN AIRLINES AREALREADY SIGNALING A WARNING TOCONGRESS.

BOTH RECENTLYREPORTING THEY MAY HAVE TO EACHLAY OFF 25,000 WORKERS.

ANDANALYSTS PREDICT, IF OTHERAIRLINES HAVE TO DO THE SAME,THE INDUSTRY COULD LOSE UP TO250,000 JOBS.MORE CONCERNING, THE AIRLINEINDUSTRY IS NOT THE ONLY SECTORNOW SIGNALING SERIOUS JOBLOSS TO COME."THE ONES THAT I AM MOST NERVOUSABOUT ARE STATE AND LOCALGOVERNMENTS BECAUSE IT SEEMSTHATTHERE IS LESS URGENCY FORLAWMAKERS TO PASS FISCALSTIMULUS.

IF WE DON'T GETANOTHER ROUND OF FISCAL STIMULUSTHIS LULL IS GOING TO TURN INTOA CONTRACTION."CONGRESS HAS BEEN TALKING FORTWO MONTHS ABOUT ANOTHERSTIMULUS PACKAGE BUT THERE IS NOCLEAR SIGNAL THAT ONE WILL COMEIN TIME."THE FACT THAT WE ARE STILLSEEING NEW FILINGS IN EXCESS OFA MILLION A WEEK, IT ISHEARTBREAKINGAND IT IS ALARMING."I'M ALICIA NIEVES REPORTING