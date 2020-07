Reading, math skills could regress for students with 'COVID slump,' researchers say Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:13s - Published 10 minutes ago Reading, math skills could regress for students with 'COVID slump,' researchers say Millions of kids nationwide are spending hours at home now completing lessons online at their own pace or in virtual class settings. But could this interruption in traditional learning lead to a significant loss in skills? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JUST LAST WEEK-- WISCONSIN'SLARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT VOTEDTO START THE SCHOOL YEARVIRTUALLY. 77-THOUSANDMILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOLSTUDENTS WILL JOIN THEáMILLIONS OF KIDS NATIONWIDELEARNING ONLINE. BUT COULDTHIS INTERRUPTION INTRADITIONAL LEARNING LEAD TO ASIGNIFICANT SKILLS?GINA GARCIA TEACHES HIGHSCHOOL FRENCH AND SPANISH.WHEN CLASSESFIRST WENTABOUT 18 OF HER 30 STUDENTSWOULD ATTEND. FOR SOMESTUDENTS, THERES A CHALLENGEGETTING ACCESS TO INTERNETSERVICE. OTHERS HAVE NEWFAMILY RESPONSIBILITIES.students are working a lot ofhours. They're working atWalmart. They're working atHEB. Because if their parentshave lost their jobs, somebodyhas to bring in a paycheck."PAST RESEARCH SHOWS STUDENTSIN UNDER-RESOURCED COMMUNITIESTEND TO ENTER SCHOOL WITHFEWER ACADEMIC SKILLS ANDOFTEN LOSE MORE SKILLS DURINGSUMMER BREAK THAN OFF PEERS.SCHOOL ATTENDANCE NARROWSTHESE GAPS, BUT LOWER-INCOMESTUDENTS WITHOUT ACCESS TORESOURCES OUTSIDE OF SCHOOLEXPERIENCE SUMMER SLIDE."Wecan see up to a 20 percentloss in reading and a 30percent loss in math. Takesummer slump or summer slide,put it to the extreme, and youwould have COVID slump."HIRSH-PASEK SAYS PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS SHOULDN'T STRESS IFONLINE LEARNING ISN'T GOING ASPLANNED. BUT PARENTS SHOULDENCOURAGE THEIR CHILDREN TOSTAY IN REGULAR COMMUNICATIONWITH THEIR TEACHERS ABOUT ANYCHALLENGES THEY ARE HAVING.PARENTS CAN ALSO HELP YOUNGERKIDS BY ENGAGING THEM INACTIVITIES THAT STIMULATECREATIVITY. READ BOOKS ANDSTAGE A PLAY. PLAN A SCAVENGERHUNT. FOR TEENS, LET THEM GETHANDS-ON AND CREATE. PUBLICLIBRARIES ARE GOOD RESOURCESFOR D-I-YHIRSH-PASEK SAYS BECAUSE OFTHE UNPRECEDENTED NATURE OFTHIS PANDEMIC, IT'S IMPOSSIBLETO KNOW EXACTLY HOW MUCH OF ALEARNING SLUMP COVID-19 WILLCREATE. HOWEVER, NEW RESEARCHSUGGESTS THAT BY THE START OFTHE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR... SOMESTUDENTS WILL LOSE THEEQUIVALENT OF A FULL YEAR'SWORTH OF ACADEMIC GAINS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this TMJ4 News RT @SusanKim4: Reading, math skills could regress for students with 'COVID slump,' researchers say https://t.co/7CA2oxxKII 20 minutes ago SUSAN KIM Reading, math skills could regress for students with 'COVID slump,' researchers say https://t.co/7CA2oxxKII 26 minutes ago Do It Yourself Reading, math skills could regress for students with 'COVID slump,' researchers say - WTMJ-TV https://t.co/bwbm4QvqPd 2 hours ago Dale Cook @CTVNews I never quite understood why a teacher who teaches grade 1 too 4 gets the same pay as a high school teache… https://t.co/XpSx719ipf 5 days ago Reil @Chapter__X @JackS_cott @Apoptosis015 @AOC @GazeWithin @cmykjester Nope. I'm asking how she could be a good congres… https://t.co/vLCsP5lAeE 1 week ago TG @ruckstande @brithume Due to coronavirus school closures, students could be losing 30% of reading gains and 50% of… https://t.co/qJ6NK0ck1N 1 week ago