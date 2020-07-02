Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent Review
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council adopted a resolution calling for an independent investigation into Elijah McClain's death.
Elijah McClain Protesters March From Memorial Site To Aurora Police HeadquartersThe protesters are upset at the way Aurora police have handled the death investigation of the 23-year-old.
At Least One Aurora Police Officer Resigns Amid Elijah McClain Photo InvestigationThe photos are described as “mimicking” Elijah McClain’s arrest.
Elijah McClain Death: Aurora Police Officer Jaron Jones Resigns After Photo ScandalOne of the Aurora police officers involved in taking pictures that reenacted the chokehold used on Elijah McClain has resigned from the department. Katie Johnston reports.