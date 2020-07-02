Global  
 

Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent Review
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:04s - Published
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council adopted a resolution calling for an independent investigation into Elijah McClain's death.

