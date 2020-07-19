Global  
 

Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for a working lunch at Lancaster House in London.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, has made an appeal to Boris Johnson and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo as the pair met at Downing Street.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Downing Street for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson, ahead of further meetings with foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It's an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony.

 The UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing's imposition of a
 Boris Johnson has rejected a second key strand of the Russia report, its call for a crackdown to stop London being a "laundromat" for illicit Russian cash.
 Designer and activist Vivienne Westwood shows her support for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange by appearing in a bird cage outside London's Old Bailey.
Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange "stitch-up", dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London.

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says that the UK government has been negligent in the face of potential Russian interference on the Brexit referendum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook that "shots were heard, the bus was damaged."

Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer.

The US secretary of state is joining foreign secretary Dominic Raab for a press conference following meetings to discuss rising tensions with China. Pompeo will also hold talks with the Labour leader

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son "top priority" during the US Secretary of State's visit next week.Charlotte

