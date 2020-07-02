|
Khloe Kardashian accused of selling loaned dress
|
Khloe Kardashian accused of selling loaned dress
Fashion designer Christian Cowan has accused Khloe Kardashian of selling a dress he loaned her on her family's resale website.
|
|
|
|
|
|