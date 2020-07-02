Global  
 

Khloe Kardashian accused of selling loaned dress
Fashion designer Christian Cowan has accused Khloe Kardashian of selling a dress he loaned her on her family's resale website.

Khloe Kardashian slams engagement rumours [Video]

Khloe Kardashian slams engagement rumours

Khloe Kardashian is "confused" by rumours she is engaged to her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'are not officially back together' [Video]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'are not officially back together'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not "officially" back together yet, a source has claimed.

