Nick Wright: Patriots' QB competition between Stidham & Cam will be hilarious in hindsight

Sportswriter Peter King disagrees with anyone who thinks Cam Newton will be a lock for the starting quarterback position with the New England Patriots over Jarrett Stidham.

Nick Wright tells Brian Westbrook and Kevin Wildes why this speculation over who will start will be hilarious in hindsight when Cam is making plays on the field and Stidham is on the sidelines 'holding a clipboard'.

Hear why Nick thinks the idea that Stidham can compete with Cam for the starting job is a silly one.