ROME Actor James Purefoy; 1400 HP Ford Mach-E Prototype| Digital Trends Live 7.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by ROME actor James Purefoy and the feel-good comedy FISHERMAN's FRIENDS; This week on Who's Got Game?

We talk to V.R.

Creator Reggie Webber; Using A.I.

To better diagnose cancer through pathology with Paige CEO Leo Grady; Drew Prindle brings us Awesome Tech You Can't Buy yet with the best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns that will feature a 3D-printed carbon fiber e-bike frame that weighs less than 5lbs; In the news: Amazon officially delays Prime Day to later this fall; Amazon is also expanding its robot delivery platform for trails in Georgia and Tennessee; Google is bringing video chat functionality to Gmail apps on iOS and Android; Ford unveils a 1,400HP Mach-E prototype that has 7 electric motors; SpaceX completed a successful launch yesterday and it set two records.