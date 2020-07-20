Global  
 

Breathtaking timelapse of Comet Neowise captured over France
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Breathtaking timelapse of Comet Neowise captured over France

A filmer captured a timelapse of Comet Neowise in the early hours in Quinssaines, nearby Montluçon, France on Tuesday (July 21).

