ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second straight day, telling London's High Court that she often "feared for her life" during his alcohol and drug binges.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for another day in court for a...

Actress claims James Franco saw her injuries after separate alleged attack by Depp in 2016

Amber Heard spent most of her second day of evidence in Johnny Depp's libel case against a British...