How Black farmers are being erased from America's agricultural industry
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:59s - Published
“My grandfather said that the land knows no color.

It does not discriminate against anyone.

The land doesn’t mistreat anyone.

Land is power.” John Boyd Jr. is a fourth-generation farmer and the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, which advocates for farmer’s rights in America.

In order to raise awareness about the plight of Black farmers, who are often denied loans and other support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he rode his mules and wagon for 17 days to reach Washington D.C.

And lobby to legislatures there.

While he has faced harsh discrimination and racist abuse, he continues to advocate for Black farmers and emphasize the need for Black Americans to return to t...

