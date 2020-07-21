Global  
 

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning.

Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues.

GOP Reps.

Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, and Ralph Norman all piled on to air grievances against Cheney.

According to CNN, Cheney has taken a different tone than Trump throughout the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

When Trump claimed he had total authority to lift restrictions governors imposed on their states to limit the spread of the virus, Cheney hit back on Twitter.

Cheney has also differed with him on various issues involving the military and foreign policy.

