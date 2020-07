Can the Greenleafs Keep Their Coveted Mansion? Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 01:00s - Published 5 minutes ago Can the Greenleafs Keep Their Coveted Mansion? 'Greenleaf' show creator Craig Wright details the importance on the Greenleaf mansion and what it could mean if the Greenleafs lose their home. 0

