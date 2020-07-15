Global  
 

New COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Brazil
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
New COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Brazil
Oxford and a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine are being trialled in Brazil.
Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air [Video]

Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air

California reported a record increase of more than 11,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of county data, as the Trump administration pushes for schools to reopen to help businesses return to normal. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Brazil set to test Chinese coronavirus vaccine

 Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against the new coronavirus on Tuesday, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers,..
WorldNews

Petrobras sells remaining 10% stake of TAG pipeline, says Engie

 Engie Brasil, the Brazilian...
WorldNews
How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services [Video]

How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services

India is now third on the Johns Hopkins University tally of countries struggling with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, following the US and Brazil. Far from flattening the curve, CNN reports India's number of cases are reaching for the stars. First observed in 1857 by Florence Nightingale, India has struggled to provide basic public health services for its people. On the Health Care Access and Quality Index, India trails its neighbors Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

New COVID-19 vaccine trials under way in Brazil

Oxford and a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine are being trialled in Brazil.
Al Jazeera - Published

Brazil set to test Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Brazil set to test Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sao Paulo (AFP) July 21, 2020 Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made...
Terra Daily - Published


